Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

