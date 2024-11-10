Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

