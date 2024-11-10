Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $60.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

