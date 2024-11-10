Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Round Rock Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $132.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

