Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,623 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,570,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

