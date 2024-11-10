Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

