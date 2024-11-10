Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.79 and last traded at C$43.94. 20,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 20,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.57.

