Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $203.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

