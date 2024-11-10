Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.1% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $156.79 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

