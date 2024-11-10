USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.17. Approximately 19,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $318.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0548 per share. This is a boost from USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ( NYSEARCA:UMI Free Report ) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

