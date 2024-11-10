Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. Upstart has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $82.25.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $128,894.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,985.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $128,894.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,985.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,175 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

