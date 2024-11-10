United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $63.97 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 22.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

