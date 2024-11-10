United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parks & Resorts news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

