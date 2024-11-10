United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Posts Earnings Results

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 26.36%.

United-Guardian Price Performance

UG opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.