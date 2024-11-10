Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. Unilever has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

