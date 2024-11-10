UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Hits $9.12 on Major Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.12 or 0.00011318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market cap of $9.12 million and $2.11 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniBot has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80,168.02 or 0.99542011 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79,811.38 or 0.99099182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 8.58218724 USD and is up 13.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,660,584.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 8.58218724 USD and is up 13.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,660,584.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/."

