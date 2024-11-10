UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE PINS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Pinterest has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.