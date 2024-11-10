UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

PZZA opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Papa Johns International by 396.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after acquiring an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 985,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

