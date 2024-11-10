Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.22. 1,244,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $37.27.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

