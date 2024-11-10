Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,143,350 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $330.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,897. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

