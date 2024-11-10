Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $6.17 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after buying an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after buying an additional 617,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,464,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $106.49. 458,320 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.