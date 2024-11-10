Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 14,686 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after buying an additional 691,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,131,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,635. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.