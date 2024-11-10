Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 7,915 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.07. 218,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,813. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

