Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 26,917 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Upstart worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 4,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Upstart by 442.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,608.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,608.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,175. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Trading Up 46.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST traded up $25.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. 39,961,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $82.25.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

