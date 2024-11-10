TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.87 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 103.60 ($1.35). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 104.34 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,172,194 shares.

TwentyFour Income Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £780.30 million and a PE ratio of -3,478.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.11.

TwentyFour Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio is -33,333.33%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

