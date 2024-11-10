Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Takes $1.91 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. EPAM Systems accounts for 1.3% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $272,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

