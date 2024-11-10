Truist Financial Boosts Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $80.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,599.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,599.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $329,295. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RDST Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 70.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.