Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

