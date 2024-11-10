Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Posts Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

