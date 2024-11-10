Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.
