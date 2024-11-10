Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

