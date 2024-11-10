Transcendent Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBIL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 268,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter.

TBIL opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

