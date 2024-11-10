Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

