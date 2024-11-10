Transcendent Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $289.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.71 and a 200-day moving average of $265.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.56 and a fifty-two week high of $290.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

