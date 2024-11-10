Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,892 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
