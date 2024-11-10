Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,892 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

View Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.