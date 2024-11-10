Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 683 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 344.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.04.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.84. The stock has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

