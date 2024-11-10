Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $410.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.89. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $413.74.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

