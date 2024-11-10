Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COOK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Traeger Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE COOK opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $406.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

