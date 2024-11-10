TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $443.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $491.00 to $443.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

TopBuild stock opened at $368.89 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $262.64 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $114,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

