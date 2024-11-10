Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after acquiring an additional 395,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,009,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

