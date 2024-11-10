Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $114,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

