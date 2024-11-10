Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 136,317 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

