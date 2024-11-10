Tompkins Financial Corp Has $29,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 3,826,715 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 2,780,986 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.