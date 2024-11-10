TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 6,165 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Brunswick worth $55,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 88.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after buying an additional 144,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.4 %

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

