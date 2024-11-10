TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $46.41 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 146,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Humana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after buying an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $288.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.