TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $39.73 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,279 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Clearwater Analytics worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,045. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,864,693 shares of company stock worth $45,128,342. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 2.7 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3,193.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

