TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,200 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Freshpet worth $27,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 41.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $156.45 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

