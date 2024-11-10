Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong Sells 2,417 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,417 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.58, for a total transaction of C$400,206.86.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at C$234.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$230.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$227.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$177.83 and a 12-month high of C$242.92.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$197.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.