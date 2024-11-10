Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong Sells 2,417 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,417 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.58, for a total transaction of C$400,206.86.
TRI opened at C$234.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$230.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$227.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$177.83 and a 12-month high of C$242.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
