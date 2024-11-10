Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TMO opened at $551.74 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.26 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total value of $3,263,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,611,804.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,125. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.