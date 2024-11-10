The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15. The firm has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

